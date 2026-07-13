Looking Back: The Local Photos And Stories From The Past Week

A man was airlifted after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle while riding an ATV crash in Walnut Hill. Authorities found the injured man in a local intersection, but the ATV was not to be found. (Story).

The final tally was in from the 9th annual Donut Strike for Manna from local first responder. The event collected enough food for nearly 48,000 meal. (Story)

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert bender unveiled new vote-by-mail ballot tracking, new “I Voted” stickers, new precinct locations, and more. (Story)

Quick action by Escambia County firefighters saved a mobile home in Center after a lightning strike. (Story).

Despite strong opposition from residents, the Escambia County Planning Board approved big changes to the land use for OLF-8. (Story).

The Atmore Police Department used a drown to track down and aid in the arrest of Pensacola man that allegedly fired shots during a police chase. (Story).

The University of West Florida mourned the loss of Charles “Darrell” Gooden, a proud alumnus, local business leader, and the largest donor in the history of UWF Athletics. The under-construction UWF football stadium is named after Gooden. (Story).

A single engine plane made an emergency landing on Friday afternoon in a peanut field on the Alabama-Florida line. (Story | Gallery)

NorthEscambia.com photos and photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.