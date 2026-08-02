New Escambia County Teachers Prep For The New School Year

The first day of school is just around the corner, and last week new Escambia County Public Schools teachers gathered for a two-day introduction to the system.

The new teachers familiarized themselves with ECPS, learned from experienced teachers, and prepared for the coming school year at the “Great Beginnings Conference” at Beulah Middle School.

The first day of school for students in Escambia County is Wednesday, August 12.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.