Two Riders Seriously Injured When Their Motorcycles Collide on I-110

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured Thursday night after colliding with each other on I-110.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 9:32 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Brent Lane.

Witnesses told troopers that both motorcycles were traveling in the inside lane when they collided. The impact threw both riders from their bikes into the roadway.

Following the collision, one motorcycle veered to the right and struck the guardrail on the Brent Lane exit ramp. The second motorcycle continued moving north before coming to a stop in the inside emergency lane on top of the overpass.

The riders, a 27-year-old Pensacola man and a 47-year-old Pensacola man, were both wearing helmets. Both individuals were trauma-alerted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

File photo.