Ensley Man Arrested by FDLE on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Materials Possession, Bestiality Charges

July 31, 2026

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an Ensley man on multiple child sexual abuse possession and bestiality charges.

Bailey Jaden Hurst, 25, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, two counts of sexual activity involving animals, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began in June 2026 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 100 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Google account. Two of those files also depicted bestiality involving female children between four and seven years old. Agents traced the associated IP address to Hurst’s residence.

This week, FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Hurst’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Further digital forensic analysis reportedly resulted in the identification of numerous files containing images that depicted child sexual abuse.

FDLE’s Special Operations Team, the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the search warrant.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 