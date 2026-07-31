Ensley Man Arrested by FDLE on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Materials Possession, Bestiality Charges

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested an Ensley man on multiple child sexual abuse possession and bestiality charges.

Bailey Jaden Hurst, 25, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, two counts of sexual activity involving animals, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

The investigation began in June 2026 when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 100 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Google account. Two of those files also depicted bestiality involving female children between four and seven years old. Agents traced the associated IP address to Hurst’s residence.

This week, FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Hurst’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Further digital forensic analysis reportedly resulted in the identification of numerous files containing images that depicted child sexual abuse.

FDLE’s Special Operations Team, the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the search warrant.