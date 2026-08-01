Fire Damages Laundry Room At Cantonment Apartment Complex

August 1, 2026

Fire damaged the laundry room at a Cantonment apartment complex on Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the Wild Oak Farm Apartments at 850 North Highway 29. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke in the laundry room.

There was no immediate word on the final cause determination or the extent of the damage. There were no injuries reported.

The responding Escambia County Fire Rescue stations included Cantonment, Molino, Ensley and Osceola.

Pictured: Multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue stations responded in heavy rainfall on Friday night at the Wild Oak Farm Apartments in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 