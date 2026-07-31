Boil Water Notice For West Roberts, Stefani, Stallion Roads And Nearby Areas

A boil water notice is in effect for residents in the area that includes portions of the area around West Roberts Road, Stallion Road, and Stefani Road.

Specially, the boil water notice includes:

West Roberts Road from Highway 29 to Stallion Road

Stefani Road

South of West Roberts Road to Cool Creek Road, including the following areas: Jeter Road Pinedale Lane Broome Circle Urban Drive Tuttle Lane



The boil water notice follows an water outage due to broken 6 x 12-inch T-shaped pipe fitting on West Roberts Road. The fitting has been repaired and water service has been restored.

Residents located in the specified PBWN area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use 8 drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water (let sit for 30 minutes), for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Bacteriological sampling has been initiated, and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours.

ECUA crews completed the repair work and have flushed out the lines. Residents within the PBWN area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at 850-476-0480 for assistance.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.