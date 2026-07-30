Wanted Suspect Crashes, Arrested In North Escambia After Fleeing Atmore Police

A vehicle pursuit on Wednesday afternoon in Atmore ended with the arrest of a wanted suspect following a crash in North Escambia.

The Atmore Police Department said officers spotted 47-year-old Michael Darnell Pleasant in a vehicle outside the Dollar General on South Main Street near Lindberg Avenue. APD said Pleasant was wanted on active Alabama warrants that included felony attempting to elude law enforcement and intent to distribute a controlled substance, and outstanding Florida warrants.

Police said as marked patrol units arrived to assist undercover officers, Pleasant fled the scene in the vehicle. Officers initiated a pursuit south on Main Street, but APD said they called off the chase near the Alabama-Florida line.

According to Atmore Police, Pleasant’s vehicle was located following a crash on Greenland Road, off Highway 97 in Davisville. He was taken into the custody at the scene.

Pleasant was booked into the Escambia County (FL) Jail without bond to await extradition to face Alabama charges. Two Florida warrants were also served for failure to appear in two misdemeanor cases in Escambia County, Florida.

APD said he is expected to face additional charges for Wednesday’s incident, including felony attempting to elude law enforcement.