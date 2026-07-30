Handwritten Tag, Expired Registration Leads To Cocaine Arrest of Semi Driver In Escambia County

July 30, 2026

A California truck driver was arrested in Escambia County after an agricultural inspection led to the discovery of cocaine inside his semi-truck.

Officers with the Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Mukesh Mani, 30, on a felony cocaine charge. According to authorities, Mani was driving a semi-truck and trailer that displayed a handwritten tag with no state designation. A registration check revealed the trailer’s registration had expired in 2021.

The standard agricultural inspection escalated when OALE K-9 Officer Thomas deployed narcotics detection dog K-9 Mojo to conduct a free-air sniff around the exterior of the semi tractor. K-9 Mojo gave a positive alert for the presence of narcotics, which provided officers with probable cause to search the cab.

During the search of the interior, officers uncovered a tube containing a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Mani was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 