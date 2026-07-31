Weekend Washout? High Rain Chances Dominate Friday And Saturday

Rainy weather dominates the weekend layout before transitioning to a more typical scattered afternoon pattern next week. Expect high chances of rain and lightning on Friday and Saturday, pushing daytime temperatures down slightly into the upper 80s with high humidity. Conditions clear up slightly by mid-week, pushing temperatures back to around 90 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Low around 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.