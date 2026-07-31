Beulah Man Pleads To 10 Charges Of Possession Of Child Sexaul Abuse Materials

A Beulah man has pleaded no contest under a plea agreement to multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials brought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in July 2024.

Charles “Billy” Danielson, now 52, was originally charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

According to court records, Danielson pleaded straight up to 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, while 10 counts will be dropped, along with the two-way communications device charge.

When he is sentenced in October, he faces a maximum of 127.5 months (10.625 years) in state prison with no limit on the probation period to be imposed. He had faced a maximum sentence of 305 years. He will be designated as a sexual offender for life.

FDLE said the investigation began in February 2024 after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a Snapchat user uploading images of child pornography.

On July 10, 2024, agents served a search warrant at Danielson’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices for examination. Agents said they found numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of male and female children, some as young as infants and toddlers.