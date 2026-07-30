The Big List: Back To School Bashes, Supply Giveaways And More This Weekend

Back to school events will be taking place across North Escambia this weekend, with one event scheduled for next weekend. Many of the events provide free school supplies and more.

Highland Baptist Church Backpack and School Supply Giveaway – Molino

Highland Baptist Church will host a Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway on Saturday, August 1, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the church, located at 6240 North Highway 95A in Molino.

The event is designed to help local students and families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing backpacks and essential school supplies at no cost. Community members are invited to attend and take advantage of this opportunity while supplies last.

“We want to support families in our community as they get ready for a new school year,” said Brad Johnson, Associate Pastor. “This giveaway is a practical way for Highland Baptist Church to share God’s love and help students begin the school year equipped for success.”

The church encourages families with school-age children to arrive early. Backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Community Food Distribution and Backpack Giveaway – Marcus Pointe Baptist

Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, A Foundation of Hope, and Kevin Stephens, ECUA District 5, along with a coalition of community organizations and local businesses, invites area families to attend a Community Food Distribution and Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 1, at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, located at 6205 North W Street.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue while supplies last. Vehicles may begin lining up at 6 a.m. to receive assistance.

Families will receive fresh food and grocery items along with backpacks filled with school supplies to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year. The event is designed to provide essential resources that help families start the school year with confidence. Food and backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and per-car amounts will be limited due to high expected demand.

Next Level Of Faith Giveaway – Century

Next Level Of Faith Ministries at 7041 North Century Boulevard will hold a Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, August 1 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (while supplies last) with free backpacks and school supplies for children of all ages. There will also be games and snacks for children.

Beulah Back To School Splash Bash

The First Baptist Church of Beulah will host a Back to School Splash Bash on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5805 Beulah Church Road. The free event will include free clothes, food, hygiene kits, school supplies, and haircuts for students. There will also be a waterslide.

Back to School Youth Clothing Giveaway – Century

A Back to School Youth Clothing Giveaway will be held at Dignity Depot inside the Soul Train Club at 150 Pond Street, Suite B, in Century on Saturday, August 1 from noon until 5 p.m. Free youth clothing in a variety of styles and sizes.

Back To School Event at Jubilee Church – Friday, July 31

A Back to School Event will be held on Friday, July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jubilee Church, 5910 North W Street. The church will have backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts for kids, family activities, food, music, and more. Everything is free.

In addition, community partners will provide valuable information and entertainment for the entire family.

Calvary Apostolic Back To School Bash – Sunday, August 2

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle at 5591 North Highway 29 in Molino will host a Back To School Bash on Sunday, August 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free school supplies will be available while they last. There will also be a bounce house and water slide, $1 hot dogs, food trucks, vendors, shopping, pony rides, face painting, ice cream, and more.

Beulah Chapel Back to School Community Fun Day – Byrneville – August 8

Beulah Chapel Assembly of God will host a Back to School Community Fun Day on Saturday, August 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2311 Highway 4A in Century. The day of fun, food, and community features a waterslide, kickball, a cookout, and back to school grab bags for kids.