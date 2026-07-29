Jay Man Gets Maximum 5-Year Prison Sentence for Killing Kitten

A Jay man has received the maximum sentence for killing his former girlfriend’s kitten.

Gunner Cole Bush, 21, was convicted by a Santa Rosa County jury of aggravated animal cruelty after a one-day trial. This week, he was sentenced to five years in state prison.

In the early morning hours of December 9, 2023, Bush tortured a kitten to death, according to prosecutors. He moved into the home of his then-girlfriend and her family in the summer of 2023.

During that time, two other cats went missing, the State Attorney’s Office said. One of the cats had been in the family for five years. Bush was also the last person seen with one of the cats. After the death of the kitten on December 9, 2023, the family discovered the remains of the two other cats nearby.

The State Attorney’s Office said a tool used to mutilate the kitten was found in Bush’s truck.

The case was investigated by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Rosa County Animal Services. Special assistance was provided by the University of Florida, College of Veterinary Medicine, which conducted DNA analysis on a tool used to harm the kitten and performed a necropsy on the deceased animal.