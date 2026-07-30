Moving Forward: Tensley Grain Owners Working On Plan To Reopen After Devastating Fire

The owners of Tensley Grain in Walnut Hill were busy on Wednesday, making plans to get the business up and running again following a devastating fire Tuesday evening.

The fire destroyed the business office and warehouse, which contained mostly animal feed.

“We are working on a plan to get up and going again as soon as we can,” said Gretchen Wiggins, who owns Tensley Grain with her husband, Wesley. It’s named after their daughter, Tensley.

The elevated grain silos were not damaged, and Tensley will continue its grain operations.

“Wesley plans to start shelling corn in about two weeks and we have to be up and going by then,” Gretchen Wiggins added. “As far as the feed store side of things, as soon as our scales are inspected and they can get us back set up with them, we will resume bulk feed sales.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause of the blaze, but officials believe the fire was started by an electrical problem.

Multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue stations responded to the blaze, along with the Poarch Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters battled not only the fire, but also intense heat and humidity. There were no injuries reported.

The business was formerly known as Escambia Grain, with concrete silos that were constructed in 1965. The warehouse and office space that was consumed by the fire was constructed many years later. The Walnut Hill landmark is one of just a handful of grain elevators in Florida. First opened in 1965, the facility has six storage silos, each about 100 feet tall, and multiple other buildings.

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