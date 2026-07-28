Fire Destroys Grain Business Office, Warehouse Space In Walnut Hill

July 28, 2026

Fire destroyed the office building and the warehouse at Tensley Grain in Walnut Hill on Tuesday evening.

The building on Arthur Brown Road was heavily involved in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene. The elevated grain silos were not involved in the fire.

There were no injuries reported and no word yet on the cause of the blaze as the investigation was just beginning.

The business was formerly known as Escambia Grain.

More details and photos to come on NorthEscambia.com.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 