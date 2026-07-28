Volunteers Needed: Century To Kick Off AARP Walkability Grant Study At Thursday Meeting

Thursday, the Town of Century will begin the process of implementing a $2,500 grant through the nationwide AARP Community Challenge program to study community walkability.

The kickoff meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Century Town Hall. It will be a planning meeting for volunteers to help identify and plan a walk audit route. Thursday’s meeting will be entirely inside with air-conditioned comfort; the actual walk audit will be held later this year once the weather cools.

The grant funds a community walk audit designed to assess sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lighting along key town corridors. The initiative aims to identify barriers to mobility and highlight opportunities for future infrastructure improvements to enhance the quality of life for residents, particularly those aged 55 and older.

Kleinhaus Consulting Group, LLC has been selected to lead the project. The group will manage community engagement activities, facilitate the audit process, and prepare a final report of findings and recommendations for the Town’s consideration.

“Creating a community where residents can safely walk, stay active, and remain connected is important for people of all ages,” Century Mayor Benjamin Boutwell said. “We appreciate AARP’s investment in Century and look forward to working with residents and our partners to identify ways we can make our town even more welcoming and accessible.”

Community meetings will also be held to share the results and help guide future planning efforts.

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