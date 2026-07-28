Former School Employee Gets 10 Years On Federal Child Sex Crime Charges

A former school employee has been sentenced on federal charges for attempted sex trafficking of a minor in Escambia County.

Christopher W. Glover, 47, of Semmes, Alabama, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and one count of traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Glover communicated with who he believed to be a 14-year-old female and offered to pay her hundreds of dollars in return for sexual acts in October 2025. Glover then traveled from Alabama, where he worked for the Baldwin County School District, to Pensacola to meet with the minor. The purported minor, however, was an undercover law enforcement officer. When Glover reached Pensacola to engage in the sexual acts with the child, he was taken into custody. He possessed over $200 in cash in order to pay for the illicit sexual acts.

Glover’s prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Glover will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“This case demonstrates the unwavering dedication of our investigators, whose meticulous undercover work helped secure a 10‑year federal prison sentence and protect future victims,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Their steadfast determination is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when law enforcement works tirelessly to pursue justice, making our communities safer and uphold the values we stand for every day.”

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “This case is a reminder that parents need to be aware of the online threats facing our kids from sexual predators, like this defendant, who seek to sexually exploit and victimize children. Our state and federal law enforcement partners are relentless in their pursuit of these sick individuals preying upon our kids, and my office will continue to follow through on those investigations and arrests with aggressive prosecutions to keep our children safe online.”