Northview High’s First Graduating Class Holds 30th Reunion

July 27, 2026

The NHS Class of 1996 held the reunion at Travis Nelson Park in Bratt on Saturday, just a short distance from their alma mater.

Northview High School was established in 1994 and opened its doors in 1995 after the consolidation of Century High School and Ernest Ward High School in Walnut Hill.

Students at Carver Middle School in Century and Ernest Ward Middle School voted for the new school’s mascot, selecting a Chief and the colors garnet and gold.

Photo by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 