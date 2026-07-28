Escambia County Gas Prices Jump 17 Cents On Average in A Week

July 28, 2026

Florida gas prices continue to climb, inching closer to an average of $4 per gallon.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Florida was $3.96 on Monday, up three cents from a week ago, 15 cents from a month ago and 86 cents from one year ago.

In Escambia County, the per gallon average was $3.91, up from $3.74 a week ago and $3.46 from one month ago.

In North Escambia, a low price of $3.77 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while in Pensacola $3.75 was the price at the warehouse clubs.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped 15 cents from last week, to $4.09. Most states are now averaging $4 per gallon or higher. Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike at the pump, according to AAA. Volatility along the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the region have pushed crude oil prices into the $90 per barrel range and could continue driving up costs during the second half of summer.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 