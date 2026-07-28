Escambia County Gas Prices Jump 17 Cents On Average in A Week

Florida gas prices continue to climb, inching closer to an average of $4 per gallon.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Florida was $3.96 on Monday, up three cents from a week ago, 15 cents from a month ago and 86 cents from one year ago.

In Escambia County, the per gallon average was $3.91, up from $3.74 a week ago and $3.46 from one month ago.

In North Escambia, a low price of $3.77 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while in Pensacola $3.75 was the price at the warehouse clubs.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline jumped 15 cents from last week, to $4.09. Most states are now averaging $4 per gallon or higher. Rising crude oil prices are behind the spike at the pump, according to AAA. Volatility along the Strait of Hormuz and instability in the region have pushed crude oil prices into the $90 per barrel range and could continue driving up costs during the second half of summer.