Dangerous 110-Degree Heat Index For Your Tuesday

Dangerous heat continues areawide. Heat advisories are in effect through Tuesday for a heat index up to 110 degrees, a there is an excessive heat warning for coastal areas. Daily afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorm chances increase in the middle to latter part of the week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.