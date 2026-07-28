Registration Closes At Noon For Tate Aggie Day For Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

Registration closes at noon on Tuesday, July 28, for Tate High School Aggie Day 2026 on Wednesday, July 29.

Aggie Day is an exciting opportunity for incoming freshmen and new transfer students to get to know the school and campus before the first day of high school.

The event will take place on Wednesday, July 29, from 9 to 11 a.m. Pre-registered students should report to the cafeteria upon arrival. From there, they will break into groups led by Aggie student leaders. These groups will rotate through various classrooms to learn helpful tips, get insider advice, and take a guided tour of our Tate campus.

Students are welcome to bring a bottle of water, as they will be walking the campus. Since this event is led by students, parents are asked not to participate. Parents should plan to drop off students beginning at 8:50 a.m. and pick up their student in front of the Tate building by 11 a.m.

To attend Aggie Day, students must pre-register by noon Tuesday, July 28, using the registration form.

Class schedules, teachers, and guidance counselors will not be available during this event.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.