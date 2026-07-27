Florida Teachers Can Now Add First Resiliency Endorsement In The Nation

Florida educators can now add a first-in-the-nation resiliency endorsement to their state teaching certificates following a new initiative approved by the State Board of Education.

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of the Resiliency Educator Endorsement, a specialized professional learning program designed to help teachers equip students with the necessary life skills to navigate obstacles and achieve long-term success. The new credential expands upon the state’s existing Resiliency Florida initiative.

“For several years, the Resiliency Florida initiative has led the nation in reframing the way mental health is taught in schools,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Building upon the eleven resiliency characteristics, we are thrilled to announce the Resiliency Educator Endorsement and continue to empower our educators with the tools they need to instill these important characteristics into young Floridians.”

The new program marks one of 14 endorsements certified educators can add to their credentials in Florida. The coursework focuses on practical, classroom-ready strategies that integrate Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics directly into daily instruction.

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State education officials highlighted the program as a significant step forward for both teacher training and student development.

“Thanks to First Lady Casey DeSantis’ leadership through the Resiliency Florida initiative, Florida continues to successfully prepare students not only for academic achievement in the classroom but also for success in life,” said Commissioner Henry Mack. “The Resiliency Educator Endorsement will give teachers access to high-quality professional learning to better support students as they develop the skills to overcome the obstacles within their lives and become more resilient.”

State Board of Education Chair Ryan Petty added that the endorsement provides teachers with actionable tools to foster perseverance among students.

“Florida continues to lead the nation by equipping educators with innovative professional learning opportunities,” said Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education. “The Resiliency Educator Endorsement empowers teachers with practical strategies to cultivate resilience in the classroom, helping students build the confidence, perseverance, and life skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

Certified educators who complete the training modules and satisfy all state requirements can formally add the endorsement to their valid Florida educator certificate.