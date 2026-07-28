Ice Flyers Re-Sign Forward Andrew Poulias For Upcoming Season

July 28, 2026

The Pensacola Ice Flyers have s re-signed forward Andrew Poulias for the 2026-27 season.

Poulias returns to Pensacola after recording 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists in 57 regular-season games during his first season with the Ice Flyers. The Whitby, Ontario, native added an assist in three postseason appearances.

“Andrew is a proven offensive player who has been consistent and plays with great hockey IQ,” Head Coach Jeremy Gates said. “He brings leadership, skill and creativity to our lineup. What really stands out to us is his competitiveness and desire to win. We’re excited to have Andrew back, and we know our fans enjoy watching him play.”

A right-shot center, Poulias joined the Ice Flyers ahead of the 2025-26 season following the conclusion of his collegiate career and an 11-game stint with the Peoria Rivermen. He produced 90 points (44g, 46a) across 117 games at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Known for his speed, intelligence and competitive edge, Poulias established himself as a versatile presence in the Pensacola lineup last season. He returns focused on contributing in every situation and helping the Ice Flyers compete for a championship.

“I want to be a difference-maker night in and night out,” Poulias said. “Whether it’s through physicality, production or leadership, I want to help bring a championship back to Pensacola.”

Poulias grew up playing for the Whitby Wildcats and was introduced to hockey by his father and older brother at an early age. His older brother played goaltender, giving the two plenty of opportunities to compete against one another while growing up.

The 2026-27 campaign will mark Poulias’ second season with the Ice Flyers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 