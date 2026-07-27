Cantonment Man Jailed On Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Charges

A Cantonment man is being held without bond following his arrest on multiple felony warrants alleging the sexual abuse of children.

Carlos Deonte Dubose, 42, remains in the Escambia County Jail. His bond is set at $1.5 million, but jail records show he has a hold from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville, Alabama, and an Arkansas jail.

The charges stem from two separate investigations conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit. In the first case, Dubose faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 15 years old by an offender 18 or older and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition by an offender 18 or older on a victim under 16. Authorities state these incidents occurred during a three-month span in a timeframe centered around August 2024. The victim in this case was a female under the age of 16.

In the second case, Dubose is charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, promoting a sexual act with a victim under 16 with a previous conviction, and one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition by an offender 18 or older on a victim under 16. According to arrest reports, that investigation covers a timeframe throughout 2020. The allegations involve a male child who was between the ages of 7 and 8 at the time, as well as a second male child and a female child who were also under the age of 16.

Dubose remains booked in the Escambia County Jail with no bond pending a court appearance.