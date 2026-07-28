Slow Speed Walmart Parking Lot Chase Leads To Meth Trafficking Arrest For Cantonment Man

What began as erratic driving on West Nine Mile Road escalated into a lights-and-siren pursuit through a Walmart parking lot and a meth trafficking arrest for a Cantonment man recenthly.

Charlie Clifford Davis, 55, was arrested after allegedly refusing to stop for law enforcement and leaving a trail of narcotics in his wake during an attempted evasion. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over), tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding, possession of marijuana, and driving with a suspended or revoked license, third or subsequent offense. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $108,500 bond.

According to the arrest report, the incident began when a marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit observed a white pickup truck crossing the center line multiple times and improperly stopping at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Pensacola Boulevard. A deputy followed the vehicle into the Walmart parking lot at 8970 Pensacola Boulevard and activated their emergency lights and siren.

Instead of yielding, Davis reportedly slowed down but continued to drive north through the parking lot. During the slow-speed pursuit, the deputy observed Davis frantically reaching around the passenger seat, causing the truck to make sudden, jerky movements. With the truck’s passenger window open, Davis executed an abrupt U-turn in the Walmart lot before finally pulling into the adjacent Murphy USA gas station and coming to a stop.

Even after halting the truck, Davis continued reaching into the passenger area before finally exiting the vehicle and surrendering to verbal commands, the report states.

A responding ECSO K-9 unit indicated probable cause to search the vehicle. Deputies reported finding:

Inside the Cab: Deputies found 17.9 grams of shattered white crystalline shards scattered throughout the interior, heavily coating the passenger side door panel next to the open window.

Deputies found 17.9 grams of shattered white crystalline shards scattered throughout the interior, heavily coating the passenger side door panel next to the open window. In the Parking Lot: Near the entrance to the gas station where Davis made his abrupt U-turn, investigators recovered an additional 4 grams of the white crystalline substance on the ground.

Near the entrance to the gas station where Davis made his abrupt U-turn, investigators recovered an additional 4 grams of the white crystalline substance on the ground. In the Bushes: A clear plastic bag containing 12.8 grams of marijuana was found discarded in a bush immediately to the right of the parked truck.

Deputies said the white substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, bringing the total amount recovered to 21.9 grams.

When questioned, Davis reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana but denied ownership of the bag found in the bush right next to his truck. Regarding the methamphetamine, Davis claimed he was “clean” and no longer smoked the drug.

A subsequent records check revealed a lengthy history of driving infractions. Davis has 10 prior convictions for driving with a suspended license, and his license has been actively revoked since 1994. Notably, his most recent suspension stemmed from a November 2024 conviction for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.