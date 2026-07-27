Heat Advisory For Monday For A Heat Index Up To 112; Hotter Tuesday

July 27, 2026

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday, with heat index values up to 112 degrees. An extreme heat watch is in effect for dangerous conditions on Tuesday with a heat index up to 115 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 112. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 11151. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 