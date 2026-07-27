Heat Advisory For Monday For A Heat Index Up To 112; Hotter Tuesday

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday, with heat index values up to 112 degrees. An extreme heat watch is in effect for dangerous conditions on Tuesday with a heat index up to 115 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 112. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 11151. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.