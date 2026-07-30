Cottage Hill Water Works: Boil Water Notice For End Of Wishbone Road

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a boil water notice for the dead end portion of Wishbone Road.

There was routine maintenance in the area that impacted addresses from 1331 to 1480 Wishbone Road. Those customers may have experienced low water pressure or a temporary loss of water service.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact the utility’s office at (850) 968-5485

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.