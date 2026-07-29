Man Charged With Tuesday Afternoon Cordova Mall Disturbance

A 22-year-old man was charged after an incident at Cordova Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pensacola Police Department responded around 12:20 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun at the mall.

Shoppers reported police entered the mall with guns drawn to search for the suspect.

PPD said the man ran from officers and attempted to hide on the second floor of the Belk department store, but he was taken into custody.

Theodore Jermaine Jackson, 22, was charged with resisting officers and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $1,250.

Pictured: The scene outside Belk and Cordova mall on Tuesday afternoon. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.