Charges Dropped Against 16-Year-Old Arrested In July 5 Downtown Pensacola Shooting

All charges were dropped on Monday against a 16-year-old charged in connection with a July 5 downtown shooting that claimed one life and injured six others.

Kanye Dewayne Walker had been charged with principal to attempted first-degree premeditated murder, principal to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The case against Walker is not closed.

When Walker was charged, Pensacola Police said he handed a gun to another suspect. “Walker was observed on surveillance video handing Nicholas Safford the firearm that he used to fire shots. The investigation is continuing to determine who or what was struck by those shots,” PPD said on July 13.

Nicholas Safford, 26, of Daphne, Alabama, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Surveillance video from the scene captured Safford running toward Shepard multiple times and arguing with him before firing a weapon in Shepard’s direction. Ten shell casings recovered at the scene were linked to Safford’s gun. While Safford is accused of firing toward the victims, autopsy results indicated the fatal shot that killed Shepard came from a different angle.

Lillian Meyers, 25, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Surveillance footage showed Meyers taking the handgun from Safford while he was being treated for injuries after the shooting. Meyers later turned the 9 mm handgun over to officers at her apartment and was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Marley Foster, 17, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent and firing a weapon in public.

The suspected gunman who fired the fatal shot in a Fourth of July weekend mass shooting in downtown Pensacola died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 16 as law enforcement officers attempted to serve a warrant.

As police attempted to serve a manslaughter warrant on 20-year-old Trevon Bradley for the shooting death of Philip Deon Monte Shepard Jr., he reportedly shot himself.

Pictured: (L-R) Safford, Meyers, and Foster.