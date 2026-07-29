Pensacola Sports Names Jason Libbert New President, CEO



Jason Libbert has been named the new president and CEO of Pensacola Sports.

Libbert returns to Pensacola Sports after serving for 12 years as director of events, where he helped recruit, create and manage many of the organization’s signature events while working to strengthen Pensacola’s reputation as a premier sports tourism destination. He brings more than two decades of experience in sports management, event operations, marketing and sponsorship development.

Since leaving Pensacola Sports in 2022, Libbert has remained active in the Pensacola community while continuing to build relationships throughout the region. His return marks both a homecoming and the beginning of a new chapter for the organization as it continues its mission of using sports to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of Northwest Florida.

“I’m incredibly honored to return to Pensacola Sports and lead an organization that has meant so much to me throughout my career,” said Libbert. “Pensacola Sports has built an outstanding reputation for bringing premier sporting events to our community while creating lasting economic impact and unforgettable experiences. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, sponsors and community partners as we continue to grow our mission, strengthen our partnerships and build on an incredible legacy.”

Libbert succeeds Ray Palmer, who is retiring after nearly 25 years of leadership at Pensacola Sports.

“Serving Pensacola Sports has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” said Palmer. “Jason understands our mission, our partners and the important role Pensacola Sports plays in our community and throughout the sports tourism industry. His passion, experience and leadership make him the right person to guide the organization into its next chapter. I couldn’t be more excited for Jason and for the future of Pensacola Sports.”