The Heat Is On Again Today; Scattered Showers Might Spell Relief For Some

There is an extreme heat warning in effect for coastal areas with a heat advisory for remainder of the area today. There is an increasing chance of daily afternoon showers into the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 111. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.