Last Navy C-2 Greyhound Escorted By All Six Blue Angels To NAS Pensacola

Six decades of naval aviation history came to a close on Tuesday as the last C-2 Greyhound made its final flight, escorted by all six U.S. Navy Blue Angels, landing at NAS Pensacola.

The aircraft was attached to the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 Rawhides — the last squadron to operate the C-2 Greyhound aircraft. The final flight originated out of Norfolk, the end of an era for the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) aircraft, which is being replaced in that role by the CMV-22 Osprey.

Since their introduction to the fleet in 1966, C-2s have carried tons of cargo, including mail to and from home, and thousands of personnel operating from U.S. Navy aircraft carriers around the world.

For passengers, including many civilians, a COD flight provided the opportunity to experience the thrill of a carrier arrested landing and catapult launch, one normally reserved for qualified air crew. World leaders, high-ranking government officials and entertainers, including Bob Hope and participants in his famous USO Christmas shows, have logged flights in the C-2 during its six decades of service.

“When a C-2 appears on the horizon, it brings with it far more than just cargo,” said Cmdr. Paul “PETA” Ingram, VRC-40 commanding officer. “Every single mission carries a deep, personal meaning for someone aboard the carrier. For a nervous new Sailor, that trap represents the excitement of arriving for their first fleet assignment and for a seasoned master chief, it is the final catapult shot before a hard-earned retirement. It is the joyous flight ferrying a Sailor home to a waiting family, or the delivery of a simple, handwritten letter from a loved one that restores morale during a grueling deployment. In its most urgent capacity, the Greyhound serves as a flying ambulance, executing a life-saving medical evacuation that ensures an injured service member lives to see tomorrow. No other aircraft in the history of Naval Aviation carries so many personal memories for as many people as the C-2.”

Notably, the retirement of the Greyhound also ends an era of enlisted aircrew flying in aircraft equipped with tailhooks. The service of these Sailors dates to before World War II, when enlisted service members began flying as gunners in carrier-based bombing and torpedo aircraft.

Fittingly, the C-2’s final arrested landing and catapult launch occurred in June on board USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Navy’s oldest operational aircraft carrier.

The C-2 Greyhound will turn over to the National Naval Aviation Museum.

U.S. Navy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.