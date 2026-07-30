Hot Thursday; Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms Likely

July 30, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 10am. High near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 