Blue Wahoos Rock Knoxville Behind Dishmey, Compton

Eliazar Dishmey turned in another dominant start, Brandon Compton made franchise history with yet another home run, and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Knoxville Smokies on Thursday night by a score of 5-1.

Dishmey (W, 2-1) wrapped up a superlative month with 5.0 scoreless, one-hit frames. Across five July starts, the 21-year-old righty allowed just one run on 10 hits in 21.1 innings.

He got early run support from Compton, who went deep with a solo homer in the fourth inning off Smokies starter Brody McCullough (L, 0-2). It was the 12th Double-A homer for Compton, and his 11th of July to set a new Blue Wahoos franchise record for home runs in a single month.

The Blue Wahoos added two more runs in the sixth inning on doubles from Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, plus a fielding error from Smokies third baseman Jefferson Rojas. They took a 4-0 lead in the seventh as Colby Shade doubled, stole third, and scored on a Payton Green groundout.

The Smokies threatened in the eighth with four two-out baserunners against reliever Jaydenn Estanista in his Blue Wahoos debut. Colby Martin (S, 7) entered with a 4-1 lead and the bases loaded, and struck out Edgar Alvarez to escape the jam.

Connor Caskenette hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to give the Blue Wahoos a four-run cushion again, and Martin came back out to finish the four-out save with a hitless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Friday.

written by Erik Bremer