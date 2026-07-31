Century Residents Map Out Walkability, Next Steps for AARP Grant Project

That was the focus of a meeting Thursday evening at town hall, part of a project funded by a $2,500 grant through the nationwide AARP Community Challenge program to study community walkability.

A small group of residents, several of whom walk around Century on a semi-regular basis, met to share their experiences.

“I walk at Hurricane Park in Flomaton; it’s not safe to walk in Century,” one resident said, referring to traffic, not crime.

“I think most people in Century are walking to get somewhere,” another resident said, mentioning that many people walk to one of several stores in town out of necessity.

The group identified several areas in Century that frequently have walkers — including North Century Boulevard, Jefferson Avenue, and East Hecker Road. The areas were plotted on large maps for future consideration.

Mayor Ben Boutwell, speaking by phone, said the town faces limitations on North Century Boulevard since it is a state highway. He mentioned walkable areas including Showalter Park, Anthony Pleasant Park, and the trail that connects the recreation areas.

“There’s not a lot of recreational walkers around here,” Boutwell acknowledged.

Up next, the AARP grant project will include volunteer training and walk audits — a group of people walking a route and taking notes about walking conditions, signals, traffic, and even the availability of shade or seating. The results will eventually go to the town council by December.

The initiative aims to identify barriers to mobility and highlight opportunities for future infrastructure improvements to enhance the quality of life for residents, particularly those aged 55 and older. The grant will not fund any improvements; those will be up to the town council at a later date.

Moving forward, the group plans a training meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 10 at Century Town Hall.

Pictured top: Century Town Council member Sparkie Harrison (left) marks a typical walking route on an oversized map of Century. Pictured below: Some of the areas that were marked during a Thursday evening meeting. (Self-adhesive “Sign Here” indexing flags were being used to mark the map; they do not represent literal sign placements.) NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.