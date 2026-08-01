Complaints Of Unsafe Heat At Century Prison Trigger Surprise Lawmaker Inspection

On Friday, State Representative Michelle Salzman conducted an unannounced inspection of Century Correctional Institution following mounting complaints from family members regarding severe heat and poor living conditions inside the prison.

The surprise visit followed a wave of concern reaching both elected officials and local media.

Florida law allows members of the Florida Legislature to make unannounced visits to state prisons “at their pleasure”, meaning at any time.

“My office, along with other elected representatives, have received several reports from family members of incarcerated individuals with concerns related to heat, ventilation, access to water and ice as well as other concerns,” Salzman said.

Upon receiving the complaints, Salzman toured the facility with Warden Robert Flores, specifically targeting the Building H housing area and the solitary confinement wing. During the inspection, she spoke directly with inmates and staff, tested the cell water infrastructure, and evaluated the physical environment.

“I would estimate it to be in the mid-80s,” she said of the temperature inside Building H. “It was obviously not the 70s like your house.” Friday’s high temperature at a nearby calibrated weather station was 97.4 degrees.

“They’ve got fans everywhere. I entered several cells and shook hands with the inmates,” she said. “I literally turned on the water faucets, hot and cold, and flushed toilets. I saw the ice being made.”

“I wasn’t just in and out; I stayed there a long time,” she added. “I intentionally wore jeans, and didn’t dress cool. I didn’t see a reason for alarm, and I talked to guards and a visitor.”

“Based on my observations and conversations, I found that the housing areas were ventilated, running water was available in each cell, and inmates had access to both drinking water and ice,” Salzman reported, adding that she felt confident the warden and prison leadership had implemented appropriate heat-mitigation measures. However, she emphasized that oversight remains an ongoing responsibility. “If conditions change or credible evidence arises that inmates are being denied access to water, ice, ventilation, or necessary medical care, I would expect those concerns to be investigated immediately.”

Identical Complaints Sent to NorthEscambia.com

The lawmaker’s office was not the only entity receiving urgent alerts. NorthEscambia.com received near-identical complaints from a family member of an inmate, identifying herself as Kelli Cooper.

In an initial email sent to NorthEscambia.com two days prior to the representative’s visit, Cooper detailed grueling firsthand accounts allegedly sent by men housed in H Dorm. The messages described “extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no meaningful airflow, and inadequate heat-mitigation measures,” alleging that the exhaust systems were non-functional.

The correspondence claimed inmates were continuously drenched in sweat, causing severe skin irritation, rashes, exhaustion, and an inability to sleep. The email even alleged that an officer told the inmates the ventilation had been intentionally turned off because it was tied to the building’s heating system. Most alarming were reports of serious heat-related medical emergencies, including a claim that a helicopter had previously landed at the facility to transport a distressed inmate.

Cooper provided screenshots of messages she purported to have received from a family member that is an inmate in H Dorm. NorthEscambia.com was unable to independently verify the validity of the messages. It was not known if the inmate used a contraband cell phone, or a tablet to send the messages, but one of the messages did make reference to a tablet. The Florida Department of Corrections allows inmates access to tablets that allow monitored outside communications.

The messages that accompany this story have been redacted to remove vulgarities and specific inmate cell locations. To read all of the messages, click here.

Concerns of Temporary Fixes Raised After Visit

Following Representative Salzman’s unannounced visit and subsequent statement, Cooper responded to a NorthEscambia.com inquiry again on Friday evening, expressing deep skepticism about the state of the facility during the inspection.

While expressing gratitude that the lawmaker took action, Cooper raised concerns that the facility may have anticipated the scrutiny.

“We genuinely believe that because of the amount of attention this situation has received, the facility knew—or strongly suspected—that someone would be showing up soon and took steps to temporarily change or cover up the conditions being reported,” Cooper wrote.

Family members are continuing to call for fully independent, private interviews with the incarcerated individuals without prison staff present, fearing potential retaliation against inmates who speak out about the summer conditions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, and screenshots for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlage.