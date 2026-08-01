Scattered Showers And Storms Continue Through The Weekend

A few afternoon storms this weekend may produce strong to locally damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.