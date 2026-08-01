Scattered Showers And Storms Continue Through The Weekend

August 1, 2026

A few afternoon storms this weekend may produce strong to locally damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 