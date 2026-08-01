240 Pounds Of Little Tabs, Big Impact: Molino Park Elementary Helps Families At Ronald McDonald House

Last school year, the students, faculty, and families at Molino Park Elementary School collected 240 pounds of pop tabs—those little pull tabs off the tops of aluminum drink cans—to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida.

The charity recycles the aluminum tabs, with the proceeds contributing to their mission of keeping families close to their children receiving medical treatment. The local Ronald McDonalds House serves nearly 1,100 families per year.

Just how many pop tabs is that? With an estimated 1,267 tabs per pound, Molino Park’s donation is estimated at over 300,000 pop tabs.

“Although the whole aluminum can is valuable, the tab is cleaner and smaller, making it easier to collect in large quantities than whole cans. The tab of a standard soda can is made of high quality, high-grade aluminum. By itself, it doesn’t mean much, but when you pull together, pop-tabs add up and become a valuable donation,” RMHC said.

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