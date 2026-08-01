Two 17-Year-Olds Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Friday Crash

Two 17-year-old girls are in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Escambia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Cove Avenue.

State troopers reported that a sport utility vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Pensacola girl attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 from Cove Avenue. The SUV collided with the left side of a westbound pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Pensacola man, propelling his truck off the right side of the roadway.

Immediately following the initial impact, a second westbound pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old Pensacola man traveling directly behind the first truck, struck the passenger side of the SUV. The force of the second collision sent the SUV back across the eastbound lanes before it ran off the roadway.

The teenage driver and her 17-year-old female passenger, also from Pensacola, sustained critical injuries and were transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital. Both girls were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the first pickup truck suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the second pickup truck was unhurt. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

File photo.