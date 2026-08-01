Compton Continues To Crush It In Wahoos Win Over Smokies

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos took Friday’s contest 5-4 over the Knoxville Smokies.

The game started like any other game for the Blue Wahoos: with a home run from Brandon Compton. After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the red hot Compton sent the first pitch he saw well over the wall in right field. The solo bomb was his 13th blast of the year with Pensacola and his 12th blast of the month. Those 12 big flies tied him for second all-time for Southern League homers in a month. The man he tied? An old Tennessee Smokie that goes by the name of Kris Bryant.

The lead didn’t last, as the Smokies got to Christian MacLeod, who made his first start for the Wahoos on Friday night, in the third inning. Carter Trice knocked an RBI single into center field to tie things up at 1-1. A couple innings later, Jay Beshears hit a two-run bomb out to left to give Pensacola a 3-1 lead, but the Smokies answered with two of their own in the bottom half when Alex Ramirez took Livan Reinoso (W, 1-0) deep for a two-run shot.

Knoxville starter, Luis Martinez-Gomez, ended up pitching 6.0 innings of three-run ball and was relieved by Kenyi Perez (L, 1-1) in the seventh. With one out recorded, Jay Beshears took a hit-by-pitch and Emaarion Boyd dropped down a beautiful bunt for a single. A double steal followed and allowed Brendan Jones to bring Beshears home on a sacrifice fly to center. One batter later, Cristian Hernández singled into left, scoring Boyd and giving the Wahoos a 5-3 lead.

The bottom of the seventh saw the Smokies steal a run back thanks to an Ariel Armas RBI double. But, with men on second and third, Jack Sellinger would get Jefferson Rojas to strikeout swinging, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs and keeping Pensacola in front 5-4.

Sellinger would go on to pitch the 8th and retire the first batter in the 9th before giving up a single and being pulled for Holt Jones (S, 3). Jones allowed a couple of 2-out walks, but still managed to lock down his 3rd save of the season and a 5-4 Wahoos win. The save tied him for the team lead with Colby Martin. Pensacola improved their record to 54-45 (a season high 9 games over .500) overall, and 18-12 in the second half while the Smokies fell to 53-47 overall and 15-16 in the second half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Saturday.

written by Charlie Hobert