Photos: See The Century Library Pollinator Garden

August 2, 2026

In May, the Escambia County Extension Service Horticulture team, installed and planted a Pollinator Garden at the Century Library.

Now, the plants are maturing and have a variety of colorful blooms.

The garden includes a mix of native and Florida-friendly plants for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds grown by Escambia County Master Gardener volunteers. The garden was planted in Bloom Compost from the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

Pictured top and middle: A Pollinator Garden recently in bloom at the Century Library (NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge). Pictured bottom: The garden was being installed and planted in May by the Escambia County Extension Service Horticulture team.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 