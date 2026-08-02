2025 Northview Graduate, NJROTC Commander Flew In Pensacola Beach Air Show

August 2, 2026

If you attended the recent Pensacola Beach Air Show, one of the planes you saw overhead may have been piloted by a 2025 Northview High School graduate.

Kate Stinson flew a TB 30 Epsilon.

“We did aileron rolls, steep turns, barrel rolls, turned upside down, and ‘cloud surfing’,” she said. “We pulled 4-5 G’s.”

Stinson was the Northview High School NJROTC commanding officer for 2024-2025. Stinson, known as ‘Kate the Great,’ completed flying lessons through the NJROTC program.

She attends Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with plans to become a naval aviator.

Above and below: Kate Stinson flew a TB 30 Epsilon in the Pensacola Beach Air Show. Photo for NorthEscambia.com. Pictures: Stison flying in the air show. NorthEscambia.com, photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 