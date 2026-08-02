Sunday Highway Around 90

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.