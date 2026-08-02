Sunday Highway Around 90
August 2, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00 PM. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
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