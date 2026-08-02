New Principal, Assistant Principal Named At Escambia Westgate

A new principal and assistant principal have been named at Escambia Westgate Center.

Pamela Cebula was appointed principal this week by the Escambia County School Board, and Tasheba Sheppard was named assistant principal.

“Our mission at Escambia Westgate School is to work as a community to foster the academic, social, and emotional potential of every child,” Cebula said. “I am happy to be a Westgate Wildcat.” Cebula was the district’s subject area specialist for Exceptional Student Education.

“I am truly honored to be chosen to ensure that the most fragile and indeed special children and young adults at Westgate receive the absolute best education and access to the services they deserve,” Sheppard said. She was an assistant principal at Oakcrest Elementary School.

Pictured top: Pamela Cebula, the new principal at Escambia Westgate. Pictured below: Tasheba Sheppard, the new assistant principal at Westgate. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



