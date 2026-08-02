$5.3 Million Resurfacing Project Planned for West Highway 4 From Davisville to Century

Escambia County is set to award a $5.3 million contract this week to resurface the full 13 miles pf West Highway 4 from Highway 97 in Davisville to North Century Boulevard in Century.

The project will provide resurfacing and safety improvements along West Highway 4. The work on the county road will also include reconstructing sections of the road base, milling the existing asphalt, and placing a new asphalt surface. Safety upgrades will include new pavement markings and the removal and replacement of existing guardrail, as well as installing additional guardrail where needed. After the asphalt work is completed, the right of way will be graded and restored.

Roads, Inc. of NWF was determined to be the lowest-cost, most responsive and responsible bidder at $5,327,739. Other bidders were Panhandle Grading & Paving ($5.5 million), C.W. Roberts Contracting ($5.7 million), and Site and Utility ($6.6 million). The Escambia County Commission will vote on the contract at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The project will be funded with Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

Pictured: A deteriorated section of Highway 4 near Northview High School in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos and map, click to enlarge.