Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Peanut Field Near Florida-Alabama Line

July 11, 2026

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in an Alabama peanut field near the Florida state line on Friday afternoon.

The pilot and a student made the landing in the field after experiencing engine trouble, approximately 0.7 miles south-southwest of the runway at the Atmore Municipal Airport. There were no injuries.

The 2023 Diamond DA 40 NG plane belonging to Skywarrior Flight Training of Pensacola did not sustain any apparent damage.

For more photos, click here.

The incident occurred just north of Old Bratt Road, which is also known as State Line Road in Florida. The Florida-Alabama state line is generally considered to be along the middle of the roadway.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 