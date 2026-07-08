Quick Action Limits Damage After Lightning Strikes Century Mobile Home — ADD PICS

Lightning sparked a small fire at a Century mobile home on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cottage Street, just off Ivey Street. Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived to find light smoke showing from the singlewide mobile home. Quick work prevented the fire from spreading.

Firefighters determined that lightning had struck a pipe chase on the structure, igniting the insulation and debris under the mobile home. ECFR said the home is still habitable.

The Century and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.