Drone Nabs Pensacola Man Facing Attempted Murder, Eluding Charges

A Pensacola man faces an attempted murder charge and a slate of narcotics offenses after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit and firing at officers early Wednesday morning in Atmore.

Dyllan Thompson was charged with attempted murder, felony attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Atmore Police, the incident began when officers with the Atmore Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver pulled over in a gas station parking lot, let out a female passenger, and then fled from officers to initiate the pursuit. Shortly after the chase began, the lead officer observed Thompson discharging a firearm from the vehicle.

Officers continued the pursuit as the vehicle traveled to the end of Martin Luther King Drive at the intersection of Northgate Road. The vehicle traveled through the intersection and entered a field, where it became disabled after getting stuck.

Officers deployed a drone to assist in locating the suspect. The drone quickly located Thompson, and officers used the drone’s public address system to communicate with him, issuing commands to surrender and providing instructions for his arrest. Thompson complied with the commands and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside, APD said. Thompson was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. A jail photo will be added when available.