Local First Responders Donut Strike Raises Nearly 48,000 Meals To Fight Hunter

Local law enforcement and firefighters recently swapped their typical treats for a cause, raising the equivalent of 47,895 healthy meals for neighbors in need during the 9th annual Donut Strike for Manna.

From Wednesday, June 24, through Friday, June 26, first responders across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties went on a strike against donuts to inspire community donations. The food and funds collected will directly support Manna, a local grassroots non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger in the two counties.

The multi-day campaign brought the total contributions from local emergency agencies to more than 297,700 meals since the initiative first began in 2017.

Escambia County Fire Rescue claimed the top donor spot for the 2026 campaign, contributing the equivalent of 7,497 healthy meals.

Participating agencies included:

Escambia County Fire Rescue

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue

Gulf Breeze Police Department

Midway Fire District

Pace Fire Rescue District

Pensacola Fire Department

Pensacola Police Department

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

To celebrate surpassing their goal and ending their donut deprivation, the participating first responders gathered for a wrap party on Tuesday, June 30.

Manna operates an emergency food distribution pantry and 18 food security programs alongside 25 community partners, providing critical food assistance to tens of thousands of local residents each year.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.