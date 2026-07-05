Man Airlifted In Serious Condition After Reported Walnut Hill ATV Crash

July 5, 2026

A man was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition following a reported ATV crash in Walnut Hill on Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. at Arthur Brown Road and North Cypress Street. First responders arrived to find a man lying in the intersection, but no ATV. Investigators believe someone removed the vehicle immediately following the incident, though authorities noted finding evidence of a crash at the scene.

The adult male was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the ongoing investigation.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 