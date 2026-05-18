Brendan Jones’ Two Homers Not Enough In Series Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the series finale against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday by a final score of 5-3 at Erlanger Park.

The Wahoos struck first in the third, when leadoff hitter Brendan Jones smacked his 5th home run of the year over the wall in right field off of Lookouts starter Javi Rivera. That 1-0 lead would quickly be matched though, when back-to-back doubles from Dominic Pitelli and Carlos Jorge would knot things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the third.

That score would remain until the 5th, when Jones would repeat his success from his first at-bat, knocking out his second homer of the game and his 6th of the season to put Pensacola back on top with a 2-1 score. They would add one more in the 6th, when Ian Lewis Jr. would be awarded home on a balk from Lookouts reliever Johnathan Harmon (W, 4-1) and extend their lead to 3-1.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Moreno would pitch 5.0 complete innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, and striking out 4. He would first be relieved by Jack Sellinger (BS, 1) who would pitch the next 1.2 innings and surrender the lead. Chattanooga would cut the lead to 3-2 on a Leo Balcazar longball. An inning later, they would tie things up when Austin Hendrick would follow up a Shane Sasaki triple with a run scoring single to make it a 3-3 game.

The Lookouts would deal the deciding blows off Logan Whitaker (L, 2-2) in the bottom of the 8th after Balcazar would lead things off with a double and Cam Collier would follow up with a double of his own, scoring Balcazar and bringing the score to 4-3. A Shane Sasaki RBI single later, Chattanooga had a 5-3 lead, and would hold onto it for a three up, three down 9th.

The Lookouts only used two pitchers, with Rivera going the first 4.0 and Harmon going the final 5.0. Pensacola still ended up with a series victory, taking 4 of the 6 games played and hitting 13 home runs while doing so.

The Blue Wahoos begin their home series against the Clingstones on Tuesday.

written by Charlie Hobert